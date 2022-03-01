Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.94.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$52.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.15. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$50.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.62.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

