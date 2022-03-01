Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,908,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,625,000 after buying an additional 584,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

