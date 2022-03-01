Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 146,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,330,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

CANO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $96,039,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $29,971,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

