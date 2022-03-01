Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

GOEV stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 78,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.09. Canoo has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 422,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Canoo by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the third quarter worth $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canoo by 30.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canoo by 30.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

