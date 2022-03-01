Canton Hathaway LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 146.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $247.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $236.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

