Canton Hathaway LLC Takes $209,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.49. 147,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

