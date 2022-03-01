Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.23

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.23 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 164.80 ($2.21), with a volume of 3171126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.10 ($2.23).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.02) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.66) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 199 ($2.67).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

