Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 202,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,093. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

