Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to report sales of $68.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.03 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $277.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.70 million to $285.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $282.28 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $293.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

CPLP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 88,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,002. The firm has a market cap of $278.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.