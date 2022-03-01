Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.56

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 48033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSFFF. upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.11.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

