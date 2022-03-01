CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 11,669 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00.

CARG stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,250. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,325.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARG. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $296,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 215.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after buying an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,609,000 after buying an additional 84,542 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.