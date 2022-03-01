Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00. The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 524016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

CABGY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

