Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Carriage Services in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

NYSE:CSV opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $819.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93. Carriage Services has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $66.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Carriage Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,520 shares of company stock valued at $187,336. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

