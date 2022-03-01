Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $8.70 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $345.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,439,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.78 and a 200 day moving average of $375.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

