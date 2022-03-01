Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 1,053 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $2,109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chevron by 728.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 401,025 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.57. The stock had a trading volume of 528,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,966,833. The firm has a market cap of $288.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

