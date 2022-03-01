Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 21,157 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after acquiring an additional 242,218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 423,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 279,682 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PREF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 145,140 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

