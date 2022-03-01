Cash Tech (CATE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,159.00

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Cash Tech has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Cash Tech coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Cash Tech has a market capitalization of $38,301.56 and approximately $1,159.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00034685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00106275 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

CATE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

