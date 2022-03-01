Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. Certara has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 19,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $576,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 578,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,522,911 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after buying an additional 733,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 456,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Certara by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1,465.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 139,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

