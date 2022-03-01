Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

CERT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,387. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 19,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $576,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,522,911. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Certara by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.