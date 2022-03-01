CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Reduced by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $3,349,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $1,159,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $43,041,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 55.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,691,964. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Citigroup upped their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.