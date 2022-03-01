ChartEx (CHART) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. ChartEx has a total market cap of $109,069.84 and approximately $1,504.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.33 or 0.06788062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,401.21 or 1.00088073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002747 BTC.

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

