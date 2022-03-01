Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,378. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

