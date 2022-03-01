China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CIADY stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,588. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

About China Mengniu Dairy (Get Rating)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.