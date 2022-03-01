CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.34.
About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
