CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

