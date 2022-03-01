Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

