Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Civeo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. 2,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,431. Civeo has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $321.05 million, a P/E ratio of -24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,838. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Civeo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

