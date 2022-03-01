CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.99

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 109400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 403.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 922,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.