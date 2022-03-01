CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.99

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 109400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34.
About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)
CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.
