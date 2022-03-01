Conceal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $109,085.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $109,085.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,900.23 or 1.00010482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00225471 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00139503 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00283731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028531 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,652,522 coins and its circulating supply is 11,329,889 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

