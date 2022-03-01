Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $78.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 137 shares of company stock valued at $11,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. 2,122,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

