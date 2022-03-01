ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WISH. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 37,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $89,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $145,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,914 in the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 671.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 1,993,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 162.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 1,669,918 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 20,952,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,956,855. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

