Contrasting Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 7.90% 6.89% 4.54% Relay Therapeutics -12,012.94% -40.15% -35.78%

95.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Relay Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.13 billion 7.55 $89.60 million $0.91 98.76 Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million 859.72 -$52.41 million ($3.85) -6.26

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences and Relay Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 1 5 10 0 2.56 Relay Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $112.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.51%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 103.93%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Relay Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

