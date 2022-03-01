Corsicana & Co. Has $428,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.82. 69,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,759,865. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

