Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Duncan Cooper Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) insider Duncan Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($39,044.68).

CRST stock opened at GBX 308.60 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 363.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of £792.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.29).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.17) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.17) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.50) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.97) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 422 ($5.66).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

