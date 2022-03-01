Critical Survey: Coinbase Global (COIN) & Its Competitors

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Coinbase Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 Coinbase Global Competitors 402 1595 1851 68 2.40

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $321.42, suggesting a potential upside of 68.49%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 40.48%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 88.48% 24.46% Coinbase Global Competitors 44.35% -37.61% 3.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion $322.32 million 13.24 Coinbase Global Competitors $4.17 billion $687.05 million 21.82

Coinbase Global has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.