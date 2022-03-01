Crypton Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50,297.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $50,297.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,063,282 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.