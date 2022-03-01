Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $280.15 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 14.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $280,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.20. The company had a trading volume of 245,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average is $142.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $79,682,172.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,082,499 shares of company stock worth $987,780,216. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.