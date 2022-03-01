Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $120.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,701. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.88. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

