Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.10 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.70 and its 200-day moving average is $230.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.