Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,336 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

ACN stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,164. The company has a market cap of $198.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.96 and its 200-day moving average is $352.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

