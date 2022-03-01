Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.34

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 33729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

