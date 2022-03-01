Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 17.9% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $50.59. 12,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,364,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($1.60). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

