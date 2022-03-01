Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

NYSE:DAR traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.98. 2,895,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

