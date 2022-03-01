Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,290.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

NYSE DE traded down $8.33 on Tuesday, reaching $351.69. The stock had a trading volume of 35,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

