Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Announces Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 719,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 229.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $99,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,969 shares of company stock worth $4,103,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 333.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2,545.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 62,043 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.