Dennis Lyandres Sells 3,938 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Dennis Lyandres sold 9,208 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $598,059.60.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Dennis Lyandres sold 5,328 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $327,032.64.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $42,478.70.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00.

PCOR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. 832,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,078. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

