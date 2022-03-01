Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €111.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €111.00 ($124.72) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($116.85) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.72 ($115.41).

ZAL stock traded up €3.62 ($4.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €59.58 ($66.94). The company had a trading volume of 1,687,074 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.64. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

