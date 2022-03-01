Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Gap Up to $134.92

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.92, but opened at $144.17. Digital Realty Trust shares last traded at $134.33, with a volume of 9,073 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.