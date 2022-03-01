Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 9%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.48 and last traded at $109.77. 22,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,938,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

