Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.96.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock remained flat at $$432.21 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,508. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.44. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,907,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,268,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.