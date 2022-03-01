Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.43)-($1.53) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $314-319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. 616,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.70. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.40.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Domo by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

